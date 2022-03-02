'I'll never forget that' | Tellico Village woman remembers time working at 1980 Winter Olympics

Joanne Faberzak needed a break from her routine, so she took a two week leave from her job and worked in the motor pool at the 1980 Winter Olympics in New York.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — When most people get bored they pick up a new hobby. But when Joanne Faberzak got bored, she did something most of us will never get to do.

"I just looked around and see if I could get an interesting job temporarily," she said.

Joanne took a 2-week leave from her job and went to work at the Olympics.

"I thought that would be quite an experience," she said.

She was right.

The year was 1980 in Lake Placid, New York and Joanne was hired as a shuttle driver.

"I drove Chef de Missions," she said.

Translated from French, it means the 'head of mission.' Those are the people in charge of a sporting team at a large international event.

"They had one for each team. Mine was Mongolia," Joanne said. "I would have to drive them around to the different venues, bring them back to the Olympic Village."

She had to go through extensive background checks to get her official ID badge calling her a staff member. That clearance introduced Joanne to people from countries all over the globe.

"I do have several pins that have gotten from each different team," she said.

Those pins include Germany, Poland, Canada, Russia, Sweden and more countries across the world. Each time Joanne spoke with an athlete, she learned a little about each culture along the way.

But the most memorable moment for her was being there in person for the Miracle on Ice.

That's when the USA hockey team beat the USSR, setting them up to later secure the gold medal.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the arena," said Joanne. "It was just an emotional, really emotional game when we beat the Russians."

It was a symbolic show of pride in the midst of the Cold War.

"Well, it was 1980. And back then, there was kind of feelings that they weren't so superior, but we beat them," said Joanne.

She saw a little of every sport — from skiing to skating, hockey to bobsledding.

"'I'll never forget that," said Joanne. "It just made me feel good that I was experiencing that."

After two weeks, life went back to normal. She said she simply returned back to her job after spending time with international athletes and leading teams at the Olympics.

But Joanne's memories stay with her in the forms of ticket stubs and Polaroid pictures.

Looking back around four decades later, Joanne is still in awe of the time she spent at the Winter Games.