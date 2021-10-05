Innov865 Week showcases entrepreneurs, promotes new Knoxville businesses

Innov865 Week features a pitch competition, educational opportunities, social events and more October 4 - 8, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday kicks off Innov865 Week in Knoxville. It's a weeklong event dedicated to entrepreneurs in Knoxville, whether they're established or looking to start from the ground up.

The Innov865 Alliance said it created the events to "showcase East Tennessee’s trailblazing entrepreneurs and their success."

Innov865 Week starts with a "Shark-Tank" style pitch competition Tuesday afternoon at the Mill & Mine in downtown Knoxville.

Six Knoxville-area startups will pitch their ideas before a panel of investor judges to win cash prizes of up to $10,000, which can go a long way when launching a business.

Both a judge's choice winner and crowd favorite winner will be awarded cash prices.

The six entrants cover a wide variety of industries.

Uncat is "a web app used by accountants and bookkeepers to fix pesky uncategorized transactions with their clients and sync with QuickBooks Online."

CQInsights is healthcare data analytics company "whose mission is to measure and improve value for patients and vision is to transform our healthcare system."

Sentinel Devices LLC is a software company "developing a next-generation anomaly detection platform for industrial control systems."

Endeavor Composites commercializes "carbon fiber nonwoven technology," which can "transform any fiber trims, short spools, early production fibers and recycled fibers into a new product to cater the advanced composites industry."

Summit Performance Testing is a new company that "uses PCT pending technology to measure the performance, playability, and safety of sports surfaces; while, simultaneously measuring the forces on the body during athlete to surface interactions."

SkyNano convert CO2 into low-cost carbon nanomaterials by focusing "on a low cost manufacturing technique of high value carbon materials, using only inexpensive materials, electricity, and carbon dioxide as direct inputs."

Today is the day! #StartupDay2021 will begin in just a few hours at @themillandmine! We can't wait to be back together with Knoxville's entrepreneurial community celebrating our startups.



If you can't attend, tune in to our media sponsor @6News here ⤵️https://t.co/YICoXxuGCQ pic.twitter.com/2I3RnlPdf2 — innov865 (@innov865) October 5, 2021

Events will continue through Friday, with both virtual and in-person showcases and workshops.

Topics include "Showing up for Women Entrepreneurs" and "Attracting Industries of the Future to East Tennessee."

Innov865 Week events are free and open to the public.