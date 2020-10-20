It's like butter: How to make your own Ghee

Chef Jes Thomas shows us how to make Ghee, a popular fat to cook with when preparing Indian food.

Homemade Ghee

Prepared by Chef Jes Thomas/Instagram @jessoulfood

Jes writes:

Ghee is the classic Indian fat of choice for cooking. It is pretty expensive at the store, but you can make it yourself for the fraction of the cost.

If you haven't heard of it, ghee is similar to the clarified butter you use to dip your lobster. But it's cooked a little longer so all the water is removed to create a yummy fat that is perfect for cooking high-temperature foods. It has an almost caramelized flavor that you are going to love.

It is shelf-stable, with a high smoke point and deeply nutty flavor. Ghee has played a key role in Ayurveda for centuries, where it's prized for its anti-inflammatory, digestive, and therapeutic properties.

The clarifying process removes casein and lactose, and it's shelf-stable, so you can store it without any refrigeration. Great for camping!

1 lb cultured UNSALTED Butter

Use a heavy bottom pan warm on medium heat. Add all the butter, making sure they are cut into pieces. Heat until completely melted, stirring occasionally. DO NOT LEAVE THE POT!

Stir until you see the butter develops bubbles. The bubbles will change from large to small. It will turn foamier.



Keep stirring and if you would like, skim off the top whey that separates. When it gets amber brown, you can remove it or heat a little longer to a darker brown. Take the pan off the heat and let it sit for 3-5 minutes.

Get a clean glass jar place a strainer with cheesecloth in it. Strain to separate the browned bits. You can either save these for a dessert or discard them.