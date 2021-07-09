Jazz concerts return to Market Square for September concert series

Dinner, drinks and all that jazz. That's what you can expect every Tuesday night in Market Square with the city's jazz concert series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville will soon come alive with the sound of music; Jazz music, that is.

The City of Knoxville's Jazz on the Square series is back this September for free jazz concerts every Tuesday night. It's the first city-sponsored event in Market Square since Mardi Growl in March 2020, right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shows begin at 7:30 each Tuesday night on the main stage in Market Square, featuring three different local jazz groups. They are listed below:

Sept. 7: Jack Roben Trio

Sept. 14: Don Hough Octet

Sept. 21: Greg Tardy Quartet

Sept. 28: Greg Tardy Quartet

"It's a lot of very talented musicians, so we've got saxophonists we've got trombones, trumpets, it's just fun," said Elaine Frank, Deputy Director of the City of Knoxville's Office of Special Events. "You can park for free, it's a free concert, you can sit on a patio enjoy some food and you can just see if you like it."

Frank said the city is excited to bring a little life and fun back to downtown with this series.