'Back to the Basics' | Jefferson County prepping for first fair in four years

The fair is excited to get back into full swing, but it needs the community's help before its able to welcome guests back to the fairgrounds.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Jefferson County, the community is working hard to bring the beloved fair back to life.

The fair board announced the annual fair will be back in the summer of 2023 for the first time in four years.

Between COVID, financial turmoil and trouble with a land lease agreement, the fair wasn't sure it would be able to come back after 2019.

Jefferson County Schools owns the land the fair uses. In the last few years, the fair board said the school system was withholding access to that lease agreement because there were potential plans for development.

Now, after years in limbo and waiting, the fair has the green light to go on July 11-15. The board and community are elated and want to hit the ground running.

The theme for this year's fair is appropriately titled, "Getting Back to the Basics." In order to make sure the weeklong-event is a success, though, they need the community's help.

The fairgrounds on Universal Road in Jefferson City are in disrepair, and there needs to be some serious manpower to get the space back up to full steam.

The fair is hosting its first community cleanup day on Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m.

In exchange for helping hands, volunteers can get a free ticket to the fair in exchange for eight volunteer hours helping to clean up.

The board plans to have more cleanup and work days before opening day.