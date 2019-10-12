KNOXVILLE, Tenn — For the 18th year, the gym at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy is packed with displays from business professionals during the school's annual job fair.

"Just having kids see the opportunities their future can have, college and career-wise. There are so many options available for our students and we want to make sure the future is endless," Principal Robin Curry said.

The job fair is made possible by the Great Schools Partnership, an organization that brings innovate events to schools in Knox County.