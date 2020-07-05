KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Low Country Boil

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients

1/4 cup Old Bay Seasoning

2 lb sausage, cut into 3/4 inch slices

2 lb shrimp, unpeeled

8-16 ears of corn on the cob, fresh or frozen

Directions

In a large stock pot bring 8 quarts of water to a boil. Add Old Bay Seasoning. Add sausage and cook uncovered for 5 minutes. Add corn and cook for 10 more minutes. Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes or until the shrimp turn opaque and pink. Remove from heat and drain immediately. Serve with cocktail sauce, saltine crackers, and herb butter for the corn. Serves 8.

Note: If serving Low Country Boil for a large crowd, allow ¼ lb sausage, ¼ lb shrimp, and 1 to 2 ears of corn per person.

Cocktail Sauce

1/2 c. catsup

2-3 tablespoons creamy style horseradish

juice of 2 lemons

Directions

Combine all ingredients, cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with Low Country Boil.

Herb Butter

1 stick butter, at room temperature

1 8 oz block cream cheese, at room temperature

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup chopped herbs- like basil, parsley, thyme, or rosemary

zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Directions

Combine all ingredients. Serve a room temperature with Low Country Boil corn on the cob. Herb butter can be made ahead, store in an air tight container in the refrigerator. Allow herb butter to come to room temperature before serving.

Joy Writes:

I remember learning about this recipe from the owner of the Piggly Wiggly at Coligny on Hilton Head Island in 1986. He was working the seafood counter and told me exactly what to do. Ever since, I’ve loved the simple goodness of this low country boil. I always make my homemade cocktail sauce just because it’s easy, and I like it better than anything store bought. Recently I’ve starting serving herb butter on the side for the corn. I also always serve this with saltine crackers. enJOY!