KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Martha Buchanan is someone you've seen on TV nearly every day over the past several weeks.



Before she steps up to the podium, the director of the Knox County Health Department thinks of her father.



"I always credit my dad for my ability to speak in public because he made me pray at church and speak at church, so I learned early on how to speak in public," Buchanan said.

Faith is the foundation Buchanan has built her life upon. She decided at an early age she wanted to be a Doctor but considered mission work too.

"That was a long time ago. I kind of decided I want to be a doctor when I was about seven or eight years old. I was raised in a Baptist preacher's home and had planned really to go into missionary work. [I] enjoyed science, and being a doctor and going into the mission field seemed like the thing to do," Buchanan said. "That desire to serve and minister where people lack access was really what landed me in Jellico."

After graduating from medical school at East Tennessee State University and completing residency in North Dakota, Buchanan opened her first family medicine practice in Jellico, Tennessee.

"I was up there for about two and a half years, practicing Family Medicine in a very small town and in a very small hospital. And, that was rewarding work, but also a challenging place to live in. [It was] just very small and isolating, so I moved to Knoxville and started an outpatient practice. I was in outpatient practice for I think about five years or so, maybe a little longer than that, with the University of Tennessee and formerly with St. Mary's when St. Mary's was still around," Buchanan recalled.

Eventually, she took a job with the health department, and the rest is history.

"Here I am, what? 16 years later? I'm really happy that I'm here and feeling like this was the place for me to be," Buchanan said.

Lately, it seems her job seems to never end, but Buchanan has several interests outside of medicine.

"I really love to cook and entertain, so you'll find me at home having friends over. I also really, really love to travel. And, when I can manage to get away I like to travel and try new foods and do new things," Buchanan said.

If there's one message she has to the people at home, listening to her on TV each afternoon, it's this.

"It's going to be okay. It may not be the way we want it to be, but it's gonna be okay," Buchanan said.