It's the seventh year for the event featuring food, entertainment and crafts

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Wears Valley Fall Fest is Friday through Sunday, October 16 to 18.

Hours are 10:00 to 6:00 Friday and Saturday and 10:00 to 4:00 on Sunday.

Parking is available at the event site next to Tennessee State Bank in Wears Valley at 3179 Wears Valley Road.

The family-friendly event features food trucks, entertainment and about 200 craft vendors.

Wears Valley Fall Fest will follow state and county coronavirus guidelines. Masks are not mandatory but are recommended. Hand sanitizer stations are available and signs will remind visitors to spread out.