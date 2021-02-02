Kingston event raises money for rare genetic illness affecting East Tennessee family

On May 8, there will be a 5K, Wiffle ball game and home run derby to raise money for the Kennedy Ladd Foundation.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — The Kennedy Ladd Foundation is hosting a 5K and Wiffle ball tournament to raise "a-rare-ness" for a disease known as Hurler MPS1.

Allie Ladd is the mother of two children with the rare genetic disease. She and her husband created the Kennedy Ladd Foundation to raise money and awareness for genetic diseases like the one their children are currently battling.

They're hosting a Wiffle ball game, 5K, and home run derby on May 8, 2021, at the Swan Pond Sports Complex in Kingston, Tenn. There will also be food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, and other activities throughout the day.