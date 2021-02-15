x
'Know It Knox' trivia event celebrates Black history in Knoxville

The virtual event is part competition, part lecture, so participants do not have to be a trivia expert to play.
Thie month's 'Know it Knox' trivia event celebrates Knoxville's Black history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Public Library is hosting a Black History edition of its 'Know It Knox' virtual trivia event on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. 

The online event is part trivia competition and part lecture, which will be led by historian and author Robert Booker, so you don't have to be an expert to participate. 

"Of course, it's fun to quiz, but if you learn something along the way, then it's worth the effort," Booker said. 

Booker said the evening will focus on people known locally and those who are famous worldwide. 

'Know It Knox Celebrates Black Knoxville' begins 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. It's free to participate, but be sure to register online to receive the ZOOM link.