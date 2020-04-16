KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Public Library is helping patrons get closer to their roots while spending time apart from others through Ancestry.com.

KCPL's subscription is typically only accessed in-person at the East Tennessee History Center, but during the pandemic, patrons can access the genealogy database at home with their library card number.

The site features billions of records to help you trace your lineage, such as Census forms, birth certificates and even high school yearbooks.

When the library reopens, patrons will still have access to the site by visiting the East Tennessee History Center where they offer free genealogy workshops.

If you don't have a library card, you can register for a temporary digital card number that gives you access to the library's streaming services and resources like Ancestry.com.

