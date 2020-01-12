Knox Heritage among local nonprofits relying on Giving Tuesday

"It's more important this year than ever before," Executive Director Todd Morgan said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a tough year, nonprofits like Knox Heritage are relying on Giving Tuesday to get them to 2021.

Knox Heritage works to preserve and restore historical buildings like Westwood on Kingston Pike, which recently reopened for tours on limited days.

"It's a rarity for a community to have a place like this," Executive Director Todd Morgan said.

Morgan said Knox Heritage hosts Summer Suppers every year as its biggest fundraiser, Without them, they're struggling.

"It's scary, as a nonprofit, you know, we actually work very hard to make sure that we're using our resources carefully throughout the year. So, when something like this happens, and it hasn't been planned for, we have to start planning very quickly," Morgan said, adding that many Knox Heritage members have stepped up with donations to help them get by.

He's hoping Giving Tuesday and Big Give Knox will help them get through the end of the year.

"It's our opportunity to help bridge the gap between the lack of being able to fundraise this year, and hopefully getting ready to start fundraising again next year," Morgan said.