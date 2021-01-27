Knoxville 12YO runs multiple businesses

Tiara Hill's mom said she can run her businesses during the weekend, but the weekdays are for school work.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During the week, Tiara Hill is a full-time student like any other 12-year-old, but on the weekends, she operates multiple businesses.

"I've always gravitated towards business, and I've always wanted to be an entrepreneur. When I grow up, I want to have my own tech business," Tiara said.

Two years ago, she attended a summer camp called Sew It Sell it that taught business and sewing skills. She opened her first venture called 'Bonnets by T.'

"With my business, I solved a problem. For instance, I like to wear long braids, and I ran into the problem where I couldn't find anything to protect my investment," Tiara said, describing the idea behind the satin bonnets she started sewing and selling online.

She reinvested her profits into her business and began making other items to sell, like custom 'chucks and pearls' T-shirts in honor of the first female vice president.

"My mom asked if I could make this shirt for her and she posted it on Facebook. When I woke up the next day, it just blew up," Tiara said.

Orders for the young entrepreneur's shirts came pouring in. Her mother said that she had to put a cap on them so that Tiara could fulfill the orders she had while still balancing her school work.