Knoxville Cycleboats now pedaling down the Tennessee River

A cycleboat is a new way to see Knoxville while getting your heart rate up, with a drink in your hand. It's a floating pedal tavern filled with fun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Cycleboats started officially offering rides down the Tennessee River on Wednesday. It's a floating pedal tavern designed to get your heart rate up while exploring the city.

Once you step on to the brand new Knoxville Cycleboat, take a seat, start pedaling and enjoy the ride.

"Cycleboat is a human-powered craft that you can sit in on your cycle stations, pedal the boat, and that propels the boat," Operations Manager Doug Jachimiec said.

Don't worry though! While you're pedaling, and probably drinking while onboard, you're not doing all the work.

"There are 10 cycle stations," Jachimiec said. "The boat holds 20 passengers, so people do like to switch off from time to time, but there is a motor to assist when you guys feel you're a little bit tired from cranking away."

It's not as intense as a Saturday morning spin class, and it's a great way to fuel up on fun while floating with friends and families.

The boat can be rented out for events like bachelorette parties, birthday parties and work outings.

There's no age limit on board, but you do have to be at least 21 years old to drink.

The whole trip takes about an hour and a half. It's a cruise that stretches a few miles down the river, complete with a floating view of Big Orange Country. The boat passes right by Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena.

You can bring your own food and drinks while on your trip. Knoxville Cycleboats provides ice for the in-bar coolers.

"We have a Bluetooth stereo so you get to play your favorite tunes," Jachimiec said. "We offer complimentary cups and when nature calls, there's a bathroom on the boat."

This type of experience started in Chicago. Over a year ago, the owners started eyeing Knoxville.

"We just fell in love with the city," Jachimiec said. "We feel it has great character and the city is doing definitely a great job of emphasizing this awesome waterway."

When you're not pedaling, you have the perfect opportunity for beautiful photos from the river.

"If you want to experience your city like never before, this is the way to do it," Jachimiec said. "Grab friends, family, whoever and have a good time."

You can book private parties for up to 20 people on the cycleboat through November.

The rides set sail about five to seven times per day on Wednesdays through Sundays.