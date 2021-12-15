Shop while helping others at the KARM Christmas store

If you spend just $2 at any KARM store, it's enough to provide a meal for a homeless person in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're still looking for some fun Christmas items this season, look no further than the KARM Christmas store in Bearden.

You name it, they have it.

There you can find signs, ornaments, teddy bears, turtle doves, nativity scenes, table settings, wreaths, a nice Christmas necktie, holiday Barbie dolls, decorative snow globes, throw pillows and all your gift wrapping needs.

And that's not all!

If you spend just $2 at any KARM thrift store, that money can provide one meal to a hungry person in need.

So imagine what good can be done with even more purchases.

I, 10News reporter Shannon Smith, went to see what all could be bought at KARM with $40, which would be about 20 meals for those in need.

The first thing I found was this $2 decorative plate, perfect for putting out cookies for Santa, and then eating whatever he leaves yourself.

What goes better with Christmas cookies than hot chocolate? This cute set of four snowmen mugs is $8 total.

I guess I'm just drawn to snowmen so we're sticking to a theme here. This $4 snowman can serve as a decoration outside your front door or as a centerpiece on your kitchen table.

Time to decorate the Christmas tree!

The KARM Christmas store has two walls of hooks filled with ornaments. These five snowmen ornaments came out to $8 total.

You've got your cookies and cocoa. Your tree is decorated and you're ready to relax in some Christmas pajamas.

From baby clothes to ugly sweaters, the clothing section of the KARM Christmas store has you covered.

These snowman pajamas cost $9.

What's missing from your fireplace? A snowman stocking!

There were plenty to choose from, but I went with this $3 snowman stocking.

Last but not least, you forgot to get a present for your niece. Grab a $3 stuffed snowman bag, put a $3 snowman stuffed animal inside and you're set.

And just like that, I found quite a few things all for $40 at the KARM Christmas store.

The best part of it all?

All the proceeds from the Christmas store, and any KARM thrift store, go straight back into our community to help those who are homeless and in need in Knoxville.

The KARM Christmas store is located at 140 N Forest Park Blvd, where the old Earth Fare grocery store used to be in Bearden.