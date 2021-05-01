Knoxville man who lost more than 130 pounds starts podcast to help others

The podcast is called "My Low-Carb Life" and Keith McDaniel said each episode will feature interviews experts and some easy recipes that worked well for him.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five years after Keith McDaniel made a resolution to change his lifestyle, he's starting a podcast to help others do the same.

"I was 292 pounds. I told myself, 'I am not going to let myself get to 300 pounds.' So, I decided to come up with a plan, research and look at all the options that I could follow to help me lose weight," McDaniel said about the reason he started living what he calls a 'low-carb life.'

Five years later, he's lost more than 130 pounds. The weight hit home in recent weeks when McDaniel contracted COVID-19.

"If this had been five years ago, I may not be here right now. I really believe that," McDaniel said, adding that he's since recovered from the coronavirus.

McDaniel said he wanted to do something to help other people who might have made New Year's resolutions similar to the one he made all those years ago, so he started a podcast.

During each episode, McDaniel interviews experts, shares stories from his own personal journey and details a few easy recipes.

"I have no credentials to give out medical advice, but what I am is a storyteller, and people who know me, know I've made 16 documentaries in the last 25 years," McDaniel said. "As a documentary filmmaker, my job is to take the information and research it and talk to people and then present it to an audience in such a way that is informative and hopefully a little entertaining."