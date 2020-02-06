Knoxville Marathon presents first-ever 'Summer Distance Challenge'

Your time doesn't matter. Your distance does.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon rescheduled for November, race organizers have come up with a way to keep runners engaged and motivated.

It's called the Summer Distance Challenge.

" I spent a lot of hours trying to map it out because one of the things we wanted to do was highlight some of the greenways and natural trails that both the City of Knoxville and Knox County have," said Marathon Director Jason Altman.

The Summer Distance Challenge is a virtual event that runs from June 20 to Sept. 20. Participants can sign up to complete either 225 miles or 450 by running, walking or hiking. Registration costs $40.

"I did the 225-mile route, which comes to about 2.37 miles average per day," Altman said.

While there is a mapped out course that winds its way through the county, you don't have to stick to it if you'd rather get moving on your treadmill or on some trails in the Smokies.

Participants receive a t-shirt, finishers medal, and a running buff.

"We thought that was an appropriate summer gift given the current conditions," Altman said.

Altman said the event is designed to connect people through fitness ahead of November's marathon.

" It's something different for folks to be able to connect. If they're not living with each other or near each other, they could still be part of the same race or event even if they're way across the country," Altman said.