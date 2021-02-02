Knoxville marks 'International Make Music Day' with city-wide sound celebration

Make Music Knoxville promoted different styles, tunes, and melodies in Knox County Monday. The organization presented eight hours worth of free music performances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday, June 21, is International Make Music Day! The goal of the holiday is to encourage people to get out and make music in any way possible.

According to MakeMusicDay.org, the global event first started in France in 1982.

"Every kind of musician, young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion, pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers. All of it is free and open to the public," the website reads.

The organization Make Music Knoxville committed to bringing eight hours worth of music to streets, parks, and open areas in Knox County Monday.

According to the organization's website, the events go, as follows:

Classical Music at Zoo Knoxville at 2 p.m. The Three Rivers Quartet and local author Brian Griffin perform in Zoo Knoxville's Tiger Temple for an afternoon of animal-themed story time and family fun.

The Three Rivers Quartet and local author Brian Griffin perform in Zoo Knoxville's Tiger Temple for an afternoon of animal-themed story time and family fun. Jazz Singalong at Battlefield Farm and Gardens at 3 p.m. Kelle Jolly Trio (featuring Will Boyd and David Bivens) performs an afternoon concert with special ukulele singalong.

Kelle Jolly Trio (featuring Will Boyd and David Bivens) performs an afternoon concert with special ukulele singalong. Blues and Blues at the KMA at 4 p.m. is postponed due to rain.

is postponed due to rain. Music for Mailboxes at 5 p.m. The Parkridge Community Organization, composer Tim Woody and MMK present a drive, walk and bike-through sound bath coming from amplified mailboxes.

The Parkridge Community Organization, composer Tim Woody and MMK present a drive, walk and bike-through sound bath coming from amplified mailboxes. Percussion Parade at Ijams Nature Center at 6 p.m. A reverse-percussion parade makes its way to Ijams Nature Center featuring a gongs, steel pans and hand drums brought to you by Make Music Knoxville with special feature "Flowerpot Music" brought to you by Nief-Norf, the UT Percussion Ensemble and Obayana Ajanaku.

A reverse-percussion parade makes its way to Ijams Nature Center featuring a gongs, steel pans and hand drums brought to you by Make Music Knoxville with special feature "Flowerpot Music" brought to you by Nief-Norf, the UT Percussion Ensemble and Obayana Ajanaku. Indie Rock at Central Collective at 7 p.m . An evening of Indie Rock at Central Collective featuring local Knoxville groups Maggie and Owen and Tinca Tinca.

. An evening of Indie Rock at Central Collective featuring local Knoxville groups Maggie and Owen and Tinca Tinca. FRVR Recordings at The Bottom at 8 p.m. Some of Knoxville's finest hip-hop comes to The Bottom with Max Dope and other FRVR artists. The rain Location is the FRVR Studio.

Some of Knoxville's finest hip-hop comes to The Bottom with Max Dope and other FRVR artists. The rain Location is the FRVR Studio. Afterparty with RKM at 9 p.m. Celebrate an incredible day of music and community with our friends at Real Knoxville Music, featuring "build a band," an impromptu mash up of local artists performing songs by other local musicians.