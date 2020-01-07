Knoxville Museum of Art opens for the first time since March

Admission is still free, but guests are asked to wear masks when they visit.

The Knoxville Museum of Art reopened on Wednesday for the first time in nearly four months.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safety of visitors and museum staff,” KMA Executive Director David Butler said.

While some things remain the same, like free admission, guests are asked to wear face coverings inside the building, and visitors are limited to 25 people per hour.

Butler said there's plenty to see when visitors return.

"We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the generosity of the many lenders to the exhibition, the run of Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin: Through the Unusual Door has been extended through October 25," Butler said.