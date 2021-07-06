Knoxville mom's pandemic project turns into growing business

Whit King started a clothing line called 'Muse Threads' because her daughter was born with sensitive skin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a passion project during the pandemic for Whit King, a Knoxville native, is now a growing business.

"It was really a project of love, done in the evenings and on the weekends, and we're still going," King said.

When King's daughter was born, she had sensitive skin and doctors recommended that she wear clothing made of bamboo. When King started looking, she found an array of pastels and muted patterns but wanted her daughter to wear something as bright and vibrant as her. So, she created her own clothing line: Muse Threads.

"Children's brains are totally activated when they have prints and lots of colors to draw from, and you can just see their little brains working or at least I could with my daughter. A lot of the moms who have our clothes say they can't get their children away from the mirror when they're wearing them," King said.

The Knoxville native lives in Washington D.C. now, but she returns home to visit her family. On her next visit, she plans to bring some of her colorful creations to share with other families.