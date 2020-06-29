Knoxville neighborhoods decorate for Independence Day

Inspired by the Dogwood Trails, the 'Neighborhood Trails of Red, White, and Blue' gives you a scenic tour of town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After canceling the annual Festival on the 4th due to COVID-19, Knoxville's special events office came up with a patriotic alternative called the 'Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue.'

“It is unfortunate that the Festival on the 4th had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but this is a fun, new way to celebrate that will create a sense of connectivity while keeping everyone safe at the same time,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Our neighborhoods are so creative during the holidays and Knoxville Marathon weekend. I can’t wait to see what they come up with now!”

The best times to see visit the participating neighborhoods are Friday and Saturday.

Judges and a caravan parade will also drive through the participating neighborhoods on Saturday, July 4, between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

"Our neighborhood is really gung ho. A lot of people have been excited about this. We've done a bunch of social distancing events over the last few months, and this is another great opportunity," said Matt Mowrer, who lives in Fourth and Gill.