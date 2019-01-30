KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The big game is less than a week away. No, not the Super Bowl. We're talking about the much furrier gridiron:Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl.

Taking the field as a second stringer for Team Ruff is a terrier/chihuahua/hound mix from Young-Williams Animal Center.

"She's also part-alarm clock," laughs Adam Heaphy and Nadia Taskeen, a couple living in Brooklyn who adopted the puppy when she was in the big city to audition for the game.

"I have a friend who works for SPCA International. She knew I was looking for a little female dog. She came across Kora and said, 'She's up for adoption, and she's auditioning for the Puppy Bowl,'" Taskeen recalled. "When I met her, I was like, 'Oh, I love this dog.'"

The couple renamed the dog 'Kora' after one of Heaphy's favorite TV shows growing up, but if you see her wagging tail on TV, you'll see her listed as 'Mollie Mae'. That's the name the YWAC gave her when a good Samaritan found her cold, scared, and all alone.

When she first came to the shelter, Kora was skittish of people, but now she loves being the star of the show.

"We walk her outside and everyone is her friend. She says hello to everyone,"

the couple laughed. "I think that people should adopt. I think our mission should be to end animal homelessness."

The pup-to-pup competition airs Sunday, February 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.