Knoxville Sled Bears to host annual sled hockey tournament

Sled Hockey uses the same rules as hockey but with a sled and two short sticks to hit the puck and allow the competitors to propel themselves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cool Sports in West Knoxville is hosting a weekend tournament for the Southeastern Sled Hockey League; a league that started to make the sport more accessible to athletes with disabilities.

Sled Hockey uses the same rules as hockey but with a sled and two short sticks to hit the puck and allow the competitors to propel themselves.

This is the fourth year for the tournament and Carly Pearson, the captain of the Knoxville Sled Bear team, said she was excited the event is still happening in light of the pandemic.

The Knoxville Sled Bears will face off against teams as far away as Tampa, Florida.

The puck drops on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. with a battle of Tennesseans as Knoxville takes on Nashville in Game One.

The tournament runs until Sunday afternoon.