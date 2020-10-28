Knoxville Track Club's 'Turkey Trot' set for Thanksgiving morning

It's one of the most anticipated running/walking events of the year. The Knoxville Track Club's 'Turkey Trot' is set for Nov. 26, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Track Club's annual Turkey Trot 5K and Little Gobbler Run will take place Thanksgiving Morning, November 26, 2020.

The Little Gobbler run starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day is one of the top days for running events across the country. It's been 36 years since the first Turkey Trot.

Registration:

$10 Little Gobbler Run (Through Race Day)



$25 through Halloween, then $30 for 5K through November 20 then $35



New for 2020: a virtual option for $20

Every finisher gets a custom wooden Christmas Ornament.

Course route:

Finish will be on West Depot in Downtown Knoxville



This loop course is very flat for downtown Knoxville



Offers various views of the city, including running down Gay Street and both the Henley Street and Gay Street Bridges