KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa Feinbaum looks forward to the Walk MS event in World's Fair Park every year.

"It brings all of the East Tennessee MS warriors together," Feinbarum described.

For the first time since her diagnosis in 2016, she won't be able to walk amongst hundreds of other supporters and survivors.

The April 18 event was canceled due to COVID-19, but Development Manager Megan Charalambakis said they haven't paused their mission to battle the disease that impacts the brain and the spinal cord.

"Walk MS has over 300 events that are mostly in the spring. What we have done is pivot all of those to virtual walks. This is now your walk, your way," Charalambakis said.

"Just because we’re all quarantined doesn’t mean that MS and its symptoms stop. We’re still staying the course and keeping our mission. It’s more important than ever that we really come through for people living with this disease," Charalambakis said.

Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their walks using #VirtualWalkMS.

When asked why she feels this year’s Virtual Walk MS is important, Feinbarum said, “Worldwide we are experiencing a very surreal challenge; people are hurting and in unfathomable stress. However, unfortunately, people are still fighting MS and many other diseases. One virus doesn’t make all other diseases go away. We cannot forget about those in this world who struggle every day to survive, as they have always been. Virtual Walk MS is important because if we can continue the fight against MS in any way, it is still very much needed. Research for a cure and support for those who need support must go on.”

