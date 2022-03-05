Let's dance! UT students showcase their best moves at International Dance Competition

Cultures collide in a colorful and exciting way this week on UT's campus as students, faculty and staff compete in dance styles from around the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dancers at the University of Tennessee will showcase dances of the world this week at the annual International Dance Competition hosted by the International House and Center for Global Engagement.

Dance groups made of students, staff and faculty at UT each select a culture they would like to represent. Then they get to work, preparing costumes and choreography for a night of dance around the world.

The celebration of cultural dances is also a judged competition, with the winner announced at the end of the night. Past performances have included Korean pop, Eastern European traditional dance, and Indian dance.

This year's competition is Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium (Room 180).