Life handing you lemons? Make lemon lasagna

Miss Olivia puts a new twist on a recipe that's on oldie but goodie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lemon lasagna

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table



For the crust:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13 inch baking dish.

Cut butter into flour until it is in small crumbs. Press evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 20 minutes or until golden.

For the first filling:

16 ounces room temperature cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Mix well. Spread on cooled crust.

For the second filling:

2 small packages instant lemon pudding.

3 cups whole milk



Mix until well blended. Let thicken. Spread over cream cheese layer. Chill until well set.

Top generously with whipped cream or extra creamy cool whip. Refrigerate.