Life handing you lemons? Make lemon lasagna

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lemon lasagna
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
For the crust:
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13 inch baking dish.
Cut butter into flour until it is in small crumbs. Press evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 20 minutes or until golden.
For the first filling:
16 ounces room temperature cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Mix well. Spread on cooled crust.
For the second filling:
2 small packages instant lemon pudding.
3 cups whole milk
Mix until well blended. Let thicken. Spread over cream cheese layer. Chill until well set.
Top generously with whipped cream or extra creamy cool whip. Refrigerate.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Knoxville.