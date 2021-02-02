'Like a kid in a candy store' | Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop opens in Downtown Knoxville

Want some Pop Rocks or buffalo chicken flavored soda? Weird flex, we know, but now there's a store where you can get those things in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lollipops, jelly beans, chocolate bars.

These are candies any kid can name, but what about your old favorites?

Like Razzles, taffy, remember Pop Rocks?

"You could be four years old or 94 years old. And you walk in the store and everybody's eyes just light up," said Charice Keener.

Just like a kid in a candy store.

Knoxville's newest candy store, to be exact.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop opened its doors in September in a new storefront in Market Square in Downtown Knoxville.

Charice Keener is the store manager.

"I think a candy store just kind of brings people together with, you know that nostalgic," she said. "And then of course the little ones, you see their excitement and their smiles and it's kind of contagious."

Walk inside Rocket Fizz and it's sensory overload as you take in thousands of sodas and candies, everything from a five pound gummy bear to mustard flavored soda.

"Buffalo wing soda, the ranch dressing soda, those are some of the more popular ones," said Keener.

She said this store gives people an excuse to buy candy year round, not just candy-centric holidays like Halloween.

"You don't have to wait just to Halloween to get it, you can come in anytime and we have, you know thousands of kinds of candy for you," said Keener.

Candies from Japan and Mexico are popular options, as are some of the classics that make adults nostalgic for their trick-or-treating days.

"The older clientele, they see something that just clicks from their childhood," said Keener. "Like, 'oh my gosh, I didn't know they made that anymore.' Or, 'this takes me back to going into the dime store and getting a malted and a piece of candy.'"

Different types of candies may be the top treats from year to year.

Keener said Slime Lickers are so popular from a recent TikTok trend that she can't even get them on the shelves.