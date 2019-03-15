Not long after sunrise on Friday, the hum of bass boats speeding down the Tennessee River breaks the typical morning stillness.

It's the first day of competition in the 2019 Bassmaster Classic, and Ott DeFoe is one of the anglers casting out for a win.

The Knoxville native has competed in the Classic seven times. Locals who pull their boats up to watch him fish are hoping this time, he'll finish the weekend on top.

"He's from here so I know there's a lot of pressure on him. He's from this area, so I like him a lot. I heard stories about how good he was when he was young," said Larry Ellison, who took his own boat out Friday morning to cheer on DeFoe.

Ellison and a friend created three posters spelling out Ott's name using a Tennessee Power T.

"It's not quite like a Tennessee football game because you have to be quiet. We're trying to give him space, but root him on from a distance."

Patrick Cagle didn't just hear stories of DeFoe's talent, he fished with the legend when he was younger.

"I got to fish with Ott when I was about 12 years old in the Mountain Cove Kids Tournament. "Ott was a great guy. I didn't have [any]body to fish with because a buddy of mine was fishing with my dad. Ott's dad called him and he came out to fish with me. He's always been a nice guy every time I talked to him," Cagle said. "I hope he wins it."

The Bassmaster Classic is March 15- 17, 2019 in Knoxville, TN.

