LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon Tenn. is turning 150 years old in 2020.

Tourism Director Rachel Baker says the year is full of events and additions that she hopes will make the year the best yet.

In June, they'll dig up a time capsule, which happens to be a casket, and the public will discover what fellow residents buried 50 years ago.

"They buried a time capsule with no telling what, but at least I know there are letters to the future. I’ve heard about those. For a dollar, you could buy a letter and put it in the time capsule," Baker.

To make up for inflation, letters in the new time capsule will cost $5.

In addition to events surrounding the county's birthday, Baker said there's a new selfie spot in Lenoir City, a Seed to Sandwich Cafe at Sweetwater Valley Farms, and a haunted corn maze at Dead Man's Farm in Philadelphia.