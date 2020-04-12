Loudon Municipal Park "lightens" the mood of 2020

Thousands of lights are on display through the end of the year.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon Municipal Park is decked out in lights for the holidays.

"We've put over 100,00 lights in the city of Loudon. That includes downtown," Parks and Recreation Director Mark Harrell said.

Harrell said they wanted to do something to lighten up the mood since several events were forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

"With COVID-19, We felt that we needed to do something to end the year with excitement," Harrell said.

On Friday there will be carriage rides, food trucks, socially distant visits with Santa, and axe throwing at the park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Christmas in the Park event is free and the lights will be on display until the end of the year.