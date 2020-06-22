Loudon Public Library to host 'Chalk the Walk' event

The event celebrates the library's summer reading program.

LOUDON, Tenn — The large parking lot at the Loudon Public Library will serve as a concrete canvas on Wednesday for a 'Chalk the Walk' event.

"We're going to go around the library and create art because it allows us to do social distancing," director Kate Clabough said.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, celebrates the start of the library's summer reading program.

"I think it's important, especially this year when the kids got out of school early, to keep kids reading and to keep kids interested," Clabough said.

In addition to Chalk the Walk, the library staff printed off specialty BINGO cards for young and adult readers alike.

Clabough said they're able to mail prizes and supplies to families who aren't ready to visit the library yet.