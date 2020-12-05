KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stuffed Pepper Soup
Prepared by Deana Hurd of Lulu's Tea Room
Ingredients
One green pepper-chopped
One red pepper-chopped
One onion-chopped
One large can of diced tomatoes
One small can of tomato paste
Three cloves of garlic
Salt and pepper+
1 tablespoon of Beef bouillon
3 cups of chicken broth
Cooked rice
Directions
In a large soup pan, brown 1 pound of ground beef and drain the fat. add onions and peppers and cook on medium heat for five minutes or until papers are softened. Add remaining ingredients excluding the rice stir well and simmer for 30 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of cooked rice to each serving of soup.
