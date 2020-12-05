KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stuffed Pepper Soup

Prepared by Deana Hurd of Lulu's Tea Room

Ingredients

One green pepper-chopped

One red pepper-chopped

One onion-chopped

One large can of diced tomatoes

One small can of tomato paste

Three cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper+

1 tablespoon of Beef bouillon

3 cups of chicken broth

Cooked rice

Directions

In a large soup pan, brown 1 pound of ground beef and drain the fat. add onions and peppers and cook on medium heat for five minutes or until papers are softened. Add remaining ingredients excluding the rice stir well and simmer for 30 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of cooked rice to each serving of soup.

