NEW YORK — An East Tennessee teacher is a little blonder and a little bolder after she got picked or an ambush makeover Thursday on NBC's Today Show.

Donna Bowers, a third-grade teacher at Madisonville Intermediate School, was in New York City to celebrate her 50th birthday with her sister Sharon and her best friend Tina, who is also a teacher at the same school.

She told us it was a dream come true to be chosen for the makeover, and her sister helped make it happen by creating a poster that showed her school pictures from the last few years, all showing the exact same hairstyle!

Donna told us she'd had the exact same hairstyle her entire adult life, so she was thrilled when she got picked.

"It was overwleming at first, but it was good. I had such a great time," she said.

The stylists did a little cutting, a little coloring, and gave Donna a whole new look!

"I was really surprised when I turned around to look at myself. I was like, 'who is that?" she laughed.

Her sister and best friend were super excited, too, along with the kids in her class, who were watching on TV.

"My substitute sent me a message and had each child send me a message about what they thought of it and how much they loved me," she said.

It was a perfect birthday gift.

"It was just something I watched for years when I was home in the summertime and I just thought that would be so cool to do that. It's just a total transformation. I didn't' think I'd ever get to do it. But, thanks to my sister, I got to do it," she said.