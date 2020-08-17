Use 2 bags of raw or green peanuts
Put the peanuts in a slow cooker.
To make regular boiled peanuts, use:
2 1/2 cups hot water
2 tablespoons salt
Stir into water and pour over peanuts.
For Old Bay-style boiled peanuts, use:
2 1/2 cups hot water
1 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
Stir into water and pour over peanuts.
For boiled peanuts with chili power, use:
2 1/2 cups hot water
1 pack of chili powder, Use half of packet.
1 tablespoon salt
Stir into salt and chili powder into water and pour over peanuts.
Turn slow cooker on high and leave for eight to 10 hours.