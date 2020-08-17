Shona House with Faith Baked Cakes shows how to make three types of boiled peanuts at home.

Use 2 bags of raw or green peanuts

Put the peanuts in a slow cooker.

To make regular boiled peanuts, use:

2 1/2 cups hot water

2 tablespoons salt

Stir into water and pour over peanuts.

For Old Bay-style boiled peanuts, use:

2 1/2 cups hot water

1 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

Stir into water and pour over peanuts.

For boiled peanuts with chili power, use:

2 1/2 cups hot water

1 pack of chili powder, Use half of packet.

1 tablespoon salt

Stir into salt and chili powder into water and pour over peanuts.