Marble City Market opens Friday in Knoxville with local dining options

The new food hall concept location near downtown is made up of mostly locally-owned restaurants and vendors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's no space for indecisiveness inside the Marble City Market in downtown Knoxville. Varying food options make mealtime decisions easier.

The new "food hall" concept space may remind you of a food court in the mall or an indoor food truck park. The best part is, 90 percent of the restaurants in the stall spaces are locally owned.

It will open Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m. When that time comes, it will be open seven days a week for food, beverages and events.

A spokesperson for Marble City Market, Lydia Mazzolini, said this is a positive way for businesses to expand beyond the food truck model and try out a brick and mortar spot.

"It's a financially feasible model that brings all these restauranteurs into this group-centric setting and allows them to get out in the public and really expand their brand from that point forward," said Mazzolini.

Different restaurant owners who have space inside the market agree. Smash Knoxville and Penne for Your Thoughts have food trucks but know they are ready for this next step.

Our first soft opening night was 🔥 Now on to VIP/media night then grand opening on Friday at @... Posted by Smash Knoxville on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Other vendors, like Myrtle's Bake House, would previously only offer products at farmer's markets. Now, more people are able to try the delicacies.

There is also a full bar in part of the space, with plenty of tables and chairs placed all around.

Marble City Market covers a city block in Regas Square in downtown Knoxville, with indoor and outdoor seating for over 500 guests. There will also be two Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, giving people a chance to tee off while enjoying their meal.

Property owners said that it will be the first dining place in Knoxville designed to accommodate safety requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic, with outdoor seating available and lots of room between patrons as well as flexible seating designs and air filtration systems.