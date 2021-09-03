Marble City Opera rehearses for outdoor premiere at World's Fair Park

'Royal Flush' follows four sisters as they size each other up over an intense game of Poker.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Performers with the Marble City Opera are busy rehearsing for the upcoming premiere of 'Royal Flush;' an opera about four sisters and their mother as they duke it out in a game of Poker.

Instead of hosting the performances in an enclosed theater, Marble City Opera will perform outside at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World's Fair Park with spaced-out seating.

There's also a virtual option for patrons who'd rather watch the performance from the comfort of home.