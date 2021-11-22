x
Five At Four

Marinated Asparagus

Deb Floyd shares an idea for a different way to serve asparagus on your holiday dinner table.

Prepared by Deb Floyd

Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

1.5 pounds fresh asparagus
Or 2  14.5 oz cans asparagus spears, drained

1 bell pepper, chopped
1 bunch green onion, chopped+
1 small red onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
1 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup sugar
1 garlic clove minced
1/4  teaspoon smoky paprika

If using fresh asparagus, snap off tough ends.  Blanch asparagus in boiling water 6 to 8 minutes and drain.

Place asparagus in a baking dish.  Top the asparagus with bell pepper, celery and onions.  Combine remaining 5 ingredients:

Then, pour over Asparagus and Vegetables.  Cover and Chill overnight.

