Marinated Asparagus
Prepared by Deb Floyd
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
1.5 pounds fresh asparagus
Or 2 14.5 oz cans asparagus spears, drained
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 bunch green onion, chopped+
1 small red onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
1 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup sugar
1 garlic clove minced
1/4 teaspoon smoky paprika
If using fresh asparagus, snap off tough ends. Blanch asparagus in boiling water 6 to 8 minutes and drain.
Place asparagus in a baking dish. Top the asparagus with bell pepper, celery and onions. Combine remaining 5 ingredients:
Vegetable oil
Red wine vinegar
Sugar
Garlic
Paprika
Then, pour over Asparagus and Vegetables. Cover and Chill overnight.