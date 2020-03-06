Miss Olivia uses a recipe from her friend Dottie Kidd that uses vegetables

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Vegetables

Prepared by Olivia Sipe from Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients



2 cups chopped broccoli

2 cups chopped cauliflower

1/3 cup quartered black olives

1 (8 ounce) can lesuer peas, drained

1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped

3 scallions, sliced or equivalent sweet Vidalia onion

2 packages Italian dressing mix

Directions



In a large bowl, toss together vegetables and one package of dry dressing mix. To the other package add:

Dressing

3 tablespoons water

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

Whisk together thoroughly and pour over the salad.