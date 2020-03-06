x
Marinated Vegetables

Miss Olivia uses a recipe from her friend Dottie Kidd that uses vegetables

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Vegetables
Prepared by Olivia Sipe from Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients

2 cups chopped broccoli
2 cups chopped cauliflower
1/3 cup quartered black olives
1 (8 ounce) can lesuer peas, drained
1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped
3 scallions, sliced or equivalent sweet Vidalia onion
2 packages Italian dressing mix

Directions

In a large bowl, toss together vegetables and one package of dry dressing mix.  To the other package add:

Dressing

3 tablespoons water
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup white vinegar

Whisk together thoroughly and pour over the salad.

Cover and refrigerate overnight or 8 hours.