KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Vegetables
Prepared by Olivia Sipe from Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients
2 cups chopped broccoli
2 cups chopped cauliflower
1/3 cup quartered black olives
1 (8 ounce) can lesuer peas, drained
1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped
3 scallions, sliced or equivalent sweet Vidalia onion
2 packages Italian dressing mix
Directions
In a large bowl, toss together vegetables and one package of dry dressing mix. To the other package add:
Dressing
3 tablespoons water
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup white vinegar
Whisk together thoroughly and pour over the salad.
Cover and refrigerate overnight or 8 hours.