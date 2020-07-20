Maryland Style Crab cakes with Sweet & Spicy Sriracha sauce

Capt. D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department enlists the help of daugther Avery Pressley to make crab cakes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryland Crab Cakes

Prepared by D.J. Corcoran & Avery Pressley

Crab Cakes

Prep Time: 1 hr- 1 hr 20 min

Ingredients:

1 pound crab meat

1/4 cup of mayonnaise

Box of Zattarain’s Crabcake Mix

1 sleeve of saltine crackers(you can use your favorite kind!)

1/2 cup-1 cup chopped parsley

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Egg

2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

Instructions:

1. Mix all dry ingredients: crackers, crabcake mix, chopped parsley. Add this to crab meat.

2. Add mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and egg together in a separate bowl.

3. Combine your wet and dry ingredients together.

4. Let this mixture set in fridge for 30 minutes or longer. For best results, freeze in patty shapes for a few hours!

5. Place your crabcakes on the grill and let sit on each side for 2-3 minutes. When flipped, they should be blackened and a little crispy on outside.

Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce

Prep Time: 5 min

Ingredients:

Mayonnaise

Sriracha

Sugar

Instructions: