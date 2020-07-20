Maryland Style Crab cakes with Sweet & Spicy Sriracha sauce

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryland Crab Cakes
Prepared by D.J. Corcoran & Avery Pressley
Crab Cakes
Prep Time: 1 hr- 1 hr 20 min
Ingredients:
1 pound crab meat
1/4 cup of mayonnaise
Box of Zattarain’s Crabcake Mix
1 sleeve of saltine crackers(you can use your favorite kind!)
1/2 cup-1 cup chopped parsley
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Egg
2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
Instructions:
1. Mix all dry ingredients: crackers, crabcake mix, chopped parsley. Add this to crab meat.
2. Add mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and egg together in a separate bowl.
3. Combine your wet and dry ingredients together.
4. Let this mixture set in fridge for 30 minutes or longer. For best results, freeze in patty shapes for a few hours!
5. Place your crabcakes on the grill and let sit on each side for 2-3 minutes. When flipped, they should be blackened and a little crispy on outside.
Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce
Prep Time: 5 min
Ingredients:
Mayonnaise
Sriracha
Sugar
Instructions:
1. Using 2-3 cups of mayonnaise as a base, add in sriracha and sugar to taste. For more sweetness, add more sugar. For more kick and spice, add more sriracha!