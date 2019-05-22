Think of it as the World Series for mascots. The annual Live at Five at Four Mascot Baseball Challenge brings mascots of all shapes, sizes, and species to Smokies Stadium to play a solid inning of America's favorite pastime.

After last year's on-the-field brawl and questionable decision-making by the game's hosts, WBIR's Chief Meteorologist Todd Howell and anchor Russell Biven, we made the decision to hire an umpire.

Unfortunately, due to most of the budget going to Todd's Cracker Jack obsession, our options were....limited.

WATCH THE VIDEO to see what familiar face is calling the game from home plate and whether or not he can keep the chaos under control.

Watch the Second Inning Here: