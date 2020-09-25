Terri Geiser with the U.T. Culinary Arts Institute's community cooking classes shares a new idea for corn.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Mediterranean Street Corn

Prepared by Terri Geiser

Serves 4

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 ears fresh sweet corn, remove only the top layer of husk and cut both ends off of corn

1/3 cup sour cream

1/2 purple onion finely minced

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

6 ounces Romano cheese, freshly grated

1 lemon quartered

1/4 cup fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Instructions:

Cook corn in micro wave on high for 2-3 minutes (depending on how fast your microwave cooks). Cool.

Shuck corn, removing all leaves and silk. Combine the sour cream and onions and mix well. Using a knife, slather each ear with about 1 tablespoon of sour cream mixture and sprinkle evenly with garlic powder and about 1 tablespoon Romano cheese and place on serving platter. Drizzle remaining sour cream over top of corn followed by remaining cheese.

Squeeze 1 lemon wedge over top of each and top with parsley and serve.

Terri’s Tips:

Place corn in oven after first cheese application to melt the cheese slightly then proceed with recipe.

Add great flavor and fun by grilling the corn during your next cook out. Shuck corn and lightly rub each ear with a little cooking oil. Place on a medium hot grill and turn until corn is slightly tender on all sides.

The grill marks provides that street food feel.

Make it your own: