Metro Pizza's summer salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer Salad
Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza
Ingredients:
Iceberg/Romaine lettuce, rinsed and pulled into bite sized pieces
Diced tomatoes
Cucumbers
Red peppers
Red onions, chopped
Cooked bacon
Grilled diced chicken
Shredded carrots
Diced avocado
Blue cheese crumbles (and/or feta)
Chopped hard boiled eggs
Croutons (optional)
Directions:
It's all about the presentation. In a serving dish, mix and arrange lettuce, then place all ingredients in rows, neatly. It's best to put blue cheese crumbles on one end and red onions on the other, as these are questionable for some eaters.
Serve with a blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.