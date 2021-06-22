KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Equites – Mexican Corn Salad
Presented by Jes Thomas/@jessoulfood - Instagram
Jes writes:
There is nothing like corn in the summertime- unless it's jazzed up with some yummy flavors.
This take on the Mexican Street food of corn in a cup is a great accompaniment for your grilled dinner, but you might have a hard time saving it for company. It's that delicious! Adapted from J Kenji Lopez-Alt's recipe on Serious Eats
Ingredients:
2 T Olive oil
4 ears fresh corn, shucked, cleaned and cut off the cob
1/2 cup finely sliced scallions
1/2 C cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and stemmed, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
T mayonnaise
Juice from one lime
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
2 ounces feta, finely crumbled
Directions:
Heat your oil until hot. Add the corn kernels, and sprinkle a light even layer of salt, toss to coat and lit it sit for 3-4 minutes. When it looks charred on one side, stir, and repeat until charred on second side, about 2-5 minutes longer. Continue tossing and charring until corn is well charred all over, about 10 minutes total.
In a large bowl, place mayo, scallions, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, and cayenne and toss to combine. Add corn and stir. Top with cheese and stir again. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt as desired. Tastes best served warm, but can be served cold as well.