Chef Jes Thomas prepares Equites a corn salad recipe perfect for summer. Follow Jes on Instagram @jessouldfood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Equites – Mexican Corn Salad

Presented by Jes Thomas/@jessoulfood - Instagram

Jes writes:

There is nothing like corn in the summertime- unless it's jazzed up with some yummy flavors.

This take on the Mexican Street food of corn in a cup is a great accompaniment for your grilled dinner, but you might have a hard time saving it for company. It's that delicious! Adapted from J Kenji Lopez-Alt's recipe on Serious Eats

Ingredients:

2 T Olive oil

4 ears fresh corn, shucked, cleaned and cut off the cob

1/2 cup finely sliced scallions

1/2 C cilantro leaves, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and stemmed, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

T mayonnaise

Juice from one lime

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

2 ounces feta, finely crumbled

Directions:

Heat your oil until hot. Add the corn kernels, and sprinkle a light even layer of salt, toss to coat and lit it sit for 3-4 minutes. When it looks charred on one side, stir, and repeat until charred on second side, about 2-5 minutes longer. Continue tossing and charring until corn is well charred all over, about 10 minutes total.