In the Kitchen: Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts

Prepared by Beth Haynes
(Originally appeared in Athens Foods)
Ingredients
1 large egg
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
1/4 cup light corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
pinch salt
1 1/4 cups pecans, chopped
2 packages (15 count, each) Athens® Chocolate Flavor or Traditional Phyllo Shells
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy, about 1 minute.
Combine egg with brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla extract and salt. Mix well. Add pecans and mix lightly.
Spoon filling into each shell and arrange on a baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Let cool before serving. Enjoy!