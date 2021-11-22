In the Kitchen: Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts

Beth shares a recipe inspired by a childhood favorite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts

Prepared by Beth Haynes

(Originally appeared in Athens Foods)

Ingredients

1 large egg

2 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

pinch salt

1 1/4 cups pecans, chopped

2 packages (15 count, each) Athens® Chocolate Flavor or Traditional Phyllo Shells

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy, about 1 minute.

Combine egg with brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla extract and salt. Mix well. Add pecans and mix lightly.