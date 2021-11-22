x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Five At Four

In the Kitchen: Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts

Beth shares a recipe inspired by a childhood favorite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mini Phyllo Pecan Tarts
Prepared by Beth Haynes
(Originally appeared in Athens Foods)

Ingredients

1  large egg
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
1/4 cup light corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
pinch salt
1 1/4 cups pecans, chopped
2 packages (15 count, each) Athens® Chocolate Flavor or Traditional Phyllo Shells

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy, about 1 minute.

Combine egg with brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla extract and salt. Mix well. Add pecans and mix lightly.

Spoon filling into each shell and arrange on a baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Let cool before serving. Enjoy!

In Other News

Ways to make butter even better for Thanksgiving