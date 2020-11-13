Mini S'mores Pie

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place mini pie shells on a cookie sheet then bake for 4 minutes. Add 4 chocolate squares into the bottom of each shell then place 3 marshmallows on top. Place oven rack just above the middle of the oven then broil until marshmallows are toasted on top.

Melt remaining chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in 20 second increments, stirring between increments, for 1 minute or until smooth. Spoon on top of toasted marshmallows then let mini pies cool until chocolate is set on top, about 1 hour. Store in an air-tight container for up to 1 week.