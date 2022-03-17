She says the recipe came from Penny Houston Whaley, a descendent of Sam Houston.

Here's what you need to make it:

For the dressing:

1/4 cup salad oil

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

For the salad:

1 (16 ounce) can French cut green beans

1 (8 1/2 ounce) leSueur peas

1 (11 ounce) can white shoepeg corn

4 green onions, sliced

1 (2 ounce) jar chopped pimento

1 Mar sliced mushrooms, optional

In a small jar blend dressing ingredients. Set aside. Shake often until sugar has dissolved.

Drain all the canned/jarred ingredients thoroughly. In a medium bowl, combine the salad ingredients gently. Pour dressing over all. Stir gently.