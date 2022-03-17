KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's what you need to make it:
For the dressing:
1/4 cup salad oil
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
For the salad:
1 (16 ounce) can French cut green beans
1 (8 1/2 ounce) leSueur peas
1 (11 ounce) can white shoepeg corn
4 green onions, sliced
1 (2 ounce) jar chopped pimento
1 Mar sliced mushrooms, optional
In a small jar blend dressing ingredients. Set aside. Shake often until sugar has dissolved.
Drain all the canned/jarred ingredients thoroughly. In a medium bowl, combine the salad ingredients gently. Pour dressing over all. Stir gently.
Cover and chill 8 hours.