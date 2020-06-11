Miss Olivia's Cheese Bread recipe

Spray a 9x5x3 inch bread pan with Pam or grease lightly with Crisco. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and garlic powder. Stir in cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, egg and oil. Stir liquid mixture into the dry ingredients. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake 50-55 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.