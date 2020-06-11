x
Miss Olivia's Cheese Bread recipe

Need something delicious and easy to bake? Try this cheese bread recipe from Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheese Bread
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

3 cups self rising flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup melted butter or oil
1 egg
1 1/2 cups milk

Directions:

Spray a 9x5x3 inch bread pan with Pam or grease lightly with Crisco.  Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and garlic powder.  Stir in cheese.  In a small bowl, whisk together milk, egg and oil.  Stir liquid mixture into the dry ingredients.  Pour into the prepared pan.  Bake 50-55 minutes.  Cool on a wire rack.  

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.