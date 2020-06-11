Miss Olivia's Cheese Bread recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheese Bread
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
3 cups self rising flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup melted butter or oil
1 egg
1 1/2 cups milk
Directions:
Spray a 9x5x3 inch bread pan with Pam or grease lightly with Crisco. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and garlic powder. Stir in cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, egg and oil. Stir liquid mixture into the dry ingredients. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake 50-55 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.