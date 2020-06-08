x
Miss Olivia's Cucumber Salad

Miss Olivia shares a super easy summer salad recipe using fresh cucumbers.

Cucumber Salad
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

2 shallots, thinly sliced into rings
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh basil, torn into small bits
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste

Directions:

1 large English cucumber, peeled and sliced In a medium bowl, whisk together lime juice,  EVOO, basil, salt and pepper.  Add cucumbers and onions.  Toss to coat well.  Cover and set aside in the refrigerator ten minutes before serving.

Options:  Use thinly sliced sweet onions instead of shallots.  Add thinly sliced avocados just before serving.