Miss Olivia's Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table Ingredients: 2 shallots, thinly sliced into rings 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon fresh basil, torn into small bits 1/2 teaspoon salt Pepper to taste

Directions:



1 large English cucumber, peeled and sliced In a medium bowl, whisk together lime juice, EVOO, basil, salt and pepper. Add cucumbers and onions. Toss to coat well. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator ten minutes before serving.