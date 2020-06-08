Miss Olivia's Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 shallots, thinly sliced into rings
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh basil, torn into small bits
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
Directions:
1 large English cucumber, peeled and sliced In a medium bowl, whisk together lime juice, EVOO, basil, salt and pepper. Add cucumbers and onions. Toss to coat well. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator ten minutes before serving.
Options: Use thinly sliced sweet onions instead of shallots. Add thinly sliced avocados just before serving.